Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

6/3 Teleopti AB Calabrio Inc. Calabrio, a customer-services software provider, has acquired Teleopti AB,

Danderyd, Sweden Minneapolis a provider of telecom expense management and workforce management

products.

6/4 B-MoGen Bio-Techne Corp. Bio-Techne Corp. will acquire B-MoGen Biotechnologies Inc., a provider of

Biotechnologies Inc. Minneapolis gene-editing products for antibody validation, human disease research, gene

Minneapolis transfer and mitochondrial DNA editing.

6/5 3M Co. Gas and Flame Teledyne Teledyne Technologies Inc. will acquire 3M's gas and flame detection

Detection Business Technologies Inc. business for $230 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.

Maplewood Thousand Oaks, Calif.

6/6 Nepsis Inc. Ecoark Holdings Inc. Ecoark Holdings Inc. will acquire Nepsis Inc., an asset management and

Savage Bentonville, Ark. financial planning business.