Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
6/3 Teleopti AB Calabrio Inc. Calabrio, a customer-services software provider, has acquired Teleopti AB,
Danderyd, Sweden Minneapolis a provider of telecom expense management and workforce management
products.
6/4 B-MoGen Bio-Techne Corp. Bio-Techne Corp. will acquire B-MoGen Biotechnologies Inc., a provider of
Biotechnologies Inc. Minneapolis gene-editing products for antibody validation, human disease research, gene
Minneapolis transfer and mitochondrial DNA editing.
6/5 3M Co. Gas and Flame Teledyne Teledyne Technologies Inc. will acquire 3M's gas and flame detection
Detection Business Technologies Inc. business for $230 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.
Maplewood Thousand Oaks, Calif.
6/6 Nepsis Inc. Ecoark Holdings Inc. Ecoark Holdings Inc. will acquire Nepsis Inc., an asset management and
Savage Bentonville, Ark. financial planning business.