9/11: Apex Revenue Technologies-RevSpring Inc.: Apex has formed a strategic combination with RevSpring Inc., with the combined company continuing as RevSpring, a provider of multichannel consumer and patient engagement and multimodal communications platforms.

9/11: BOFA International Ltd.-Donaldson Co. Inc.: Donaldson Co. will acquire BOFA International Ltd., a manufacturer of fume extraction systems for industrial air filtration applications.

9/12: Mesabi Metallics Co. LLC- Mercuria Energy: Mercuria Energy will acquire a majority stake in Mesabi Metallics, an unfinished mining project in Nashwauk, Minn.

9/12: Undisclosed franchise-Party City Holdco Inc.: Party City will acquire a master franchise group representing 21 franchise stores in the Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas markets.

9/13: Agriness-Cargill Inc.: Cargill has made a strategic equity investment in Agriness, a Brazilian swine farm management software business.

9/14: Konspol Holding Sp. z.o.o.-Cargill Inc.: Cargill will acquire Konspol, a provider of food products in the chilled convenience, frozen and cold cut categories to expand its European poultry business.