8/27 The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, Wayzata, (A2LA) has acquired WorkPlace Training, Fredrick, Md., a provider of science training curriculum.
8/27 Vance Thompson Vision has acquired the Alexandria Eye Clinic P.A. to expand its market.
8/28 Ply Gem, a manufacturer of exterior building products will acquire the Silver Line vinyl window and patio door division of Andersen Corp. in a transaction valued at about $190 million.
8/28 IG Design Group PLC, a manufacturer of celebration, gifting, stationery and creative clay products, will acquire Impact Innovations, a supplier of gift packaging and seasonal decor.
8/29 Twin Cities Orthopedics has formed a partnership with Catalyst Medical Clinic P.A., with clinics in Chaska, Watertown, Minn., Golden Valley and Watertown.
8/29 Aditya Birla Capital has formed a joint venture with Värde Partners to set up an asset reconstruction company to pursue investments in stressed and distressed assets.
8/31 Tabula Rasa HealthCare has acquired Mediture LLC, an electronic health record software provider.
