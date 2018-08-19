8/6: Sil-Pro LLC-Trelleborg Sealing: Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has acquired an interest in Sil-Pro LLC, a contract manufacturer of silicone and thermoplastic devices, components and machined parts.

8/6: WellSpring Pharma-ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.: ANI Pharmaceuticals has acquired WellSpring Pharma Services Inc., a contract development and manufacturing company, for $18 million to expand its contract manufacturing business.

8/8: Genoa Healthcare LLC-UnitedHealth Group Inc.: UnitedHealth Group has reached a tentative agreement to acquire specialty pharmacy operator Genoa Health from private equity firm Advent International.

8/9: Qwinstar Corp.-CashTech Currency: CashTech Currency Products and Qwinstar have merged their payment solutions and services companies.

8/9: Continuity Logic LLC-Fision Corp.: Fision Corp., a sales enablement software company, will merge with Continuity Logic LLC, a provider of integrated business continuity and risk management software.

8/10: Fusionetics LLC-Stella Development LLC: Fusionetics LLC, a provider of sports medicine and musculo-skeletal performance health care, has received a capital investment from Stella Development.