Minnesota was well represented in the winner’s circle at the 2017 U.S. Open Beer Championships with seven brewers collecting a total of 15 medals, including four golds.

Winners were announced Monday for the international competition that drew more than 6,000 beers representing more than 100 styles from professional breweries and home brewers. Last year Minnesota had five winners at the annual event, held this year in June at the Quarter Barrel Brewery and Pub in Oxford, Ohio.

Minnesota’s gold medalists included Willmar’s Foxhole Brewhouse’s Old Snaggletooth in the “Old Ale” category, New Ulm’s August Schell Brewing’s Firebrick in the “Vienna” category, Annandale’s Spilled Grain Brewhouse’s Kinnikinnick Kream in the “American Cream Ale” category and Minneapolis’ Insight Brewing’s Funken City in the “Aged Beer” category.

Insight led the way amomg Minnesota brewers with four medals, adding a silver for its Lambton Dragon in the “Bitter” category and two bronze medals for Dankbot in the “IPA” and Devil’s Companion in the “Brown Porters” categories.

Winning three medals were August Schell and Spilled Grain Brewhouse, each picking up a gold, silver and bronze medal.

The Foxhole Brewhouse added a bronze to go with its gold.

Picking up one medal each were Badger Hill Brewing in Shakopee with a silver in the “American-Belgo Style Ale” category; ENKI Brewing in Victoria earned a bronze in the “Imperial Porter” category, and Able Seedhouse and Brewery in Minneapolis, a bronze in “Sessions Beer” category.

Cherry Street Brewing Co-Op of Cumming, Ga, was named the grand champion by winning three gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. Here is a link to the winners.