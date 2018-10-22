Earl Bakken, the founder of Minnesota-based Medtronic, died at his home in Hawaii on Sunday. He was 94.

Always fascinated with electricity, the Columbia Heights native launched Medtronic in a garage in 1949. What began as a business to repair hospital equipment grew into the world's largest manufacturer of medical devices.

In 1957, Bakken was asked if Medtronic could develop something to keep sick babies' hearts beating through a blackout. The result became the first wearable, battery-powered pacemaker, launching a new field of medical electronics.

Bakken himself received two pacemakers, first in 2001 and a second in 2009 after the battery in the first ran its natural life.

After retiring as senior chairman of the board of Medtronic in 1989, Bakken moved to Hawaii, where he became involved in the local health care scene there.

Former Medtronic CEO Bill George called Bakken a "visionary, humanist and pioneer" who "not only invented the pacemaker, but created [an] entire medical technology field."