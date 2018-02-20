Medtronic beat expectations for revenue growth during its most recent quarter, but analysts said the strong sales performance didn't fully show on the bottom line.

In third quarter financial results released Tuesday, the medical device manufacturer only matched estimates on earnings per share, prompting analysts to question what happened to profitability in the quarter.

"A sticking point continues to be operating leverage," wrote Joanne Wuensch, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, in a note to investors. "On the surface, operating margins declined."

In early trading, shares were off by about 2.7 percent for Medtronic, which has operational headquarters in Fridley.

Currency fluctuations apparently hurt profitability during the quarter, and there are questions as to whether the dynamic will continue in the near term, said John Boylan, an analyst with Edward Jones, in an interview.

But Boylan said the company posted good results overall, and continues to have a strong pipeline of products in development.

"We thought it was a good quarter," Boylan said. "We were impressed by its generally better-than-expected sales nearly across the board with the exception of spine, which has been challenging for a number of players."

For the quarter ending Jan. 26, Medtronic posted nearly $7.37 billion in revenue, an increase of 7 percent compared with last year after adjusting for currency impacts and a divestiture.

Excluding one-time factors, the medical device manufacturer posted earnings of nearly $1.59 billion, or $1.17 per share, which matched the per-share earnings estimate from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

"Our results reflect a solid quarter for Medtronic, and as we expected, a strong turnaround from the first half of our fiscal year," said Omar Ishrak, the Medtronic chief executive, in a statement.

Medtronic reiterated its financial guidance for the fiscal year, which ends in April. The company employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, including more than 9,000 in Minnesota.

Medtronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of pacemakers and implantable heart defibrillators.