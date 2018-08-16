The imbalance between home buyers and sellers in the Twin Cities last month was a little less out of whack than it’s been in years, but sellers still rule when it comes to the entry-level market.

House listings across the metro increased significantly last month and buyers took notice — pending sales increased slightly, suggesting a modest rebalancing between supply and demand.

During July, buyers signed 5,894 purchase agreements, 0.4 percent more than last year at the same time and the first monthly gain this year, according to a monthly report from the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR).

Though buyers had a few more options, stiff competition for entry-level houses pushed the median sale price of all closings during the month to $268,000, a nearly 7 percent year-over-year increase and a July record.

“Buyers out there should know that their persistence is beginning to pay off,” said Kath Hammerseng, president of MAAR and a sales agent with Edina Realty. “Sellers appear to be preparing to bring additional options to the market.”

Higher prices and lightening-fast sales helped draw more sellers into the market. During the month there were 7,671 new listings, a 4.1 percent annual increase and the biggest monthly gain in more than a year. On average, houses sold in just 38 days, a 17.4 percent decline compared with last year.

Though the market appears to rebalancing slightly, there’s still a deep disconnect between supply and demand in certain submarkets and price ranges.

Sales of houses priced at less than $249,999 fell 9.1 percent during the month, while demand for move-up houses increased the most. For example, sales of houses priced from $250,000 to $499,999 increased 14.4 percent and sales of $1 million houses increased 7 percent.

“The inventory shortage has been the most frustrating element for buyers,” said Todd Urbanski, MAAR’s president-elect. “Patient buyers who remain attentive will not only lock in desirable rates but will see some appealing listings and a more-maneuverable market as we move into fall.”