A 5-year-old child in Hennepin County has been sickened by the measles after returning from overseas travel in an area where the disease is common, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday.

Officials are notifying patients and others at a medical clinic and a hospital where the child was treated that they could have been exposed to the highly contagious virus, the Health Department said.

The child, who was not identified by state officials, was not vaccinated and could have passed the virus on to others between July 30 and August 7.

Last year a measles outbreak sickened 75 children and adults in Minnesota, including 21 who were hospitalized. About 9 out of 10 who became ill had not received the measles vaccine. Measles has formally been eradicated in the United States, but occasional outbreaks have been linked to people returning from overseas trips.

"Stopping the 2017 measles outbreak did not eliminate our risk for another outbreak," said Kris Ehresmann. infectious disease division director at the Health Department. "We still have pockets of our population with low vaccination rates, so as long as there is measles somewhere in the world, the risk to Minnesota remains. That's why it is so important to make sure you and your family are vaccinated."

Health officials are notifying doctors to be on the lookout for measles symptoms, which include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. Symptoms can take eight to 12 days to develop after exposure.

Because measles is so easily spread, health officials say the best way to prevent infection is through vaccination. Children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine: The first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age.