Mayo Clinic's operating income topped $1 billion for the first time in 2019 as the Rochester-based health system saw more hospital patients and surgery cases across its primary medical centers in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida.

Financial results released Tuesday show that for the year, Mayo attracted revenue of about $13.8 billion and paid expenses of about $12.8 billion, leaving $1.06 billion of income from clinic operations.

The earnings figure was up 72% from $617 million the previous year. Over the past 12 years, Mayo has posted annual operating income tallies ranging from a low in 2009 of $333.2 million to last year's new high, according to a Star Tribune review of filings.

"2019 was a year of remarkable growth and reinvestment in Mayo Clinic's mission," said Gianrico Farrugia, the Mayo Clinic chief executive, in a statement.

Mayo Clinic is Minnesota's largest private employer. The nonprofit group runs hospitals and clinics across five states with a total workforce of about 70,000.

Nonprofit groups are allowed to generate income from operations, much like investor-owned companies generate operating profits. The difference comes in what happens to earnings — for-profit companies can distribute income to shareholders, whereas nonprofit groups retain earnings for operations.

Mayo Clinic paid a total of $8.29 billion in salary and benefits last year, executives said Tuesday, and made a special $200 million payment to the employee pension fund.

In 2019, Mayo treated more than 1.2 million patients, the clinic said, adding that they came from every state and more than 130 countries. Hospital inpatient cases were up 2.1% from 2018 while surgeries were up 3.6%.

Mayo announced last year the creation of a for-profit joint venture to build a "mega-hospital" in United Arab Emirates. The financial statement released Tuesday said the clinic is investing $50 million in the project, which is expected to open in the city of Abu Dhabi in early 2020.

Uncompensated care at the clinic was $590 million in 2019, basically flat compared with the previous year. The figure includes charity care plus the shortfall between what state Medicaid programs pay compared with the clinic's costs of caring for those patients.

A Star Tribune analysis shows uncompensated care was down slightly as a percentage of total expenses from 4.9% in 2018 to 4.6% in 2019.

Revenue from patients in the Medicare and Medicaid programs grew at a faster rate in 2019 than revenue from other payers, according to data released Tuesday. Critics have questioned over the years whether Mayo provides enough care to patients with government-sponsored health insurance; clinic officials have countered that more than half of Mayo's work involves Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Medicare covers people age 65 and over as well as those with disabilities. Medicaid provides coverage for a number of different beneficiary groups, including people with low incomes.

The Star Tribune analysis shows that medical service revenue grew at a faster rate in Arizona and Florida than at the clinic's operations in the Midwest. Even so, the Midwest operations, which extend from Minnesota into Iowa and Wisconsin, still accounted for two-thirds of all revenue from clinic and hospital patients.

The clinic's endowment ended 2019 with a value of just over $5 billion, up 11% over the previous year. Mayo said it increased last year spending on medical research and education while investing $723 million in capital projects.

Future capital spending includes $233 million for an expanded cancer center at Mayo's hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., and $91 million for a new research and education center at the clinic's medical center in Phoenix, Ariz. Mayo also plans to spend $85 million on a new research center in Rochester.