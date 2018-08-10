Dr. Gianrico Farrugia has been selected as the next chief executive at Mayo Clinic, the Rochester-based health system that’s Minnesota’s largest private employer and an enduring draw for patients from around the world.

Farrugia has worked at Mayo for 30 years including his most recent job as chief executive for the clinic’s growing hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

He will work alongside current CEO Dr. John Noseworthy through the end of the year, when the retiring chief executive will step down after nine years in the job. At that point, Noseworthy will be 67, and Farrugia will be 55.

Farrugia is a long-serving gastroenterologist at the clinic who also has run Mayo centers for innovation and individualized medicine. He’s published a book on the need for innovative changes in health care, plus more than 250 articles on genomics and the treatment of disorders of gastrointestinal motility.

“We’re at the point that we’ve never looked after as many patients, and we’ve never done it as well as we’re currently doing it — both in terms of quality and safety, as well as patient outcomes,” Farrugia said in an interview. “We will be following the Mayo model of care that we’ve established through the test of time, and we’ll continue to use those values and principles going forward.”

Mayo Clinic employs more than 68,000 people and posts annual revenue of nearly $12 billion. Officials say the clinic care for more than 1.3 million patients from all 50 states and nearly 140 countries each year.

When it comes to CEOs, Mayo Clinic has a tradition of appointing chief executives who are physicians who already work on the clinic’s medical staff, Noseworthy said. Both attributes, he added, have been written into the clinic’s bylaws.

“This has been a long tradition at Mayo,” Noseworthy said. “Our culture. Our Mayo model of care. The way we work together in teams. Our values dictate that.”

Noseworthy succeeded chief executive Dr. Denis Cortese, a prominent backer of health care reforms at the federal level who served as Mayo Clinic CEO from 2003 to 2009.

Farrugia is a native of Malta who followed in the footsteps of a fellow countryman in coming to Mayo Clinic for training. They helped create a pathway for top Maltese medical students to study at Mayo.

His specialty is a condition where the stomach doesn’t properly empty. It’s an example, Farrugia said, where a relatively niche condition at most medical centers is one where Mayo Clinic offers multiple experts in the condition.

Going forward, health care in the United States faces challenges with making sure patients have affordable access to the system, Noseworthy said, adding that Mayo Clinic must take a leadership position in addressing the problem. Farrugia seconded the point.

“We need to innovate in how we deliver that health care in ways that are affordable to more and more patients,” he said, “[so] that they also have the advantage of being exposed to Mayo’s way of providing care.”