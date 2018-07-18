The Maya Moore Wings billboard that took the Twin Cities and the internet by storm earlier this year is back, thanks to a Minnesota superfan with a billboard history of his own.

Kris Lindahl of Kris Lindahl Real Estate (if you drive on a Twin Cities highway, you’ve seen him) is donating the space to resurrect the Jordan Brand Moore billboard, which mimics the famous 1989 Michael Jordan poster.

The billboard overlooks a baseball field and soccer fields in Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake and can also be seen from southbound Interstate 35W.

In May, the Moore image towered over downtown Minneapolis, but only for a day.

The billboard's return was exciting, said Moore. who talked about a meaning that went beyond basketball.

"When young girls see the Wings poster, I just want them to be inspired to pursue greatness. ... There is so much more, I think, in the poster that can be expressed by just looking at it," she said after practice Tuesday afternoon.