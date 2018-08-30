Matthew Brandt: Gold Medal

Artist Matthew Brandt's photographic explorations often take him to colorful, wild landscapes. But his latest project re-imagines traditional photographic methods to create something entirely new. First he came to Minneapolis and photographed the Mississippi River as well as its surrounding urban areas, capturing straightforward landscape shots. Then he returned to Los Angeles to make the photos pop. But he didn't leave Minneapolis behind entirely. Rather, he used Gold Medal Flour and water from the Mississippi during the printing process, achieving psychedelic, otherworldly results. The exhibition ends Sept. 8. (Tue.-Sat. noon-5 p.m., Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls. Free.)

alicia eler