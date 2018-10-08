GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are still backing struggling kicker Mason Crosby, who missed four field goals and an extra point in the team's 31-23 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Both coach Mike McCarthy and special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum were steadfast in their commitment to Crosby on Monday, despite the fact that he's made only six of his past 13 field-goal attempts.

"I have confidence in the plan as we move forward," McCarthy said. "Mason ... just needs to trust the process through his preparation and stay focused on that and carry it through as far as his performance. Mason Crosby is my kicker. So, we can just stop it right here."

It was a different reaction than the Vikings had three weeks ago when rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goals, including two in overtime, in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay. Carlson was released the next day, with the Vikings signing veteran Dan Bailey as a replacement.

“I don’t usually get this much attention unless I’ve done something really good or really bad,” Crosby told a crowd of reporters after the game. “This one is unfortunately really bad.”

Crosby got a small amount of redemption by making a 41-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, but his onside kick bounced right to Detroit’s Marvin Jones.

“I look back and I’m thinking, in my childhood, in high school, this is definitely one of the worst ones,” said Crosby, the first NFL kicker to miss four field goals in a game since 2010.

"I think changing players is the easy thing to do," Slocum said. "That's the easiest thing to do, is to go get someone else. But it's not always the best thing to do. We try to weigh every bit of information that we can and try to make the best decision top to bottom on what we do.

"Mason really needs to trust his process. He has kicked thousands of kicks. He knows what to do. We need to go and have a good week of practice and he needs to start making field goals. And that's it," Slocum said. "I think it's far more important for him to trust his body of work and trust the process of the execution as opposed to the result. If the process is correct, the kick will go through."

Slocum said Monday that if Crabtree's motion had failed to get the Lions to jump offside, the Packers were prepared to have Crosby attempt the kick. Crosby kicked a career-best and franchise-record 58-yard field goal at Minnesota last season.

Crosby then missed again midway through the fourth quarter, sailing a 38-yarder wide left with 8:37 left to play and the Packers trailing 17-14.

"You have to practice what you preach," McCarthy said when asked why he and general manager Ted Thompson are more likely to be patient with a struggling player. "You spend a lot of time together. Our guys work hard. In Mason's case ... we have history together and I believe in him. I don't think you really need to go past that.

"He has a job to do. He's not doing it. He recognizes it. I recognize it and he'll work through it. I know he can do it.

Crosby did bounce back to make the go-ahead extra point after Randall Cobb's touchdown catch with 1:55 to play, then tacked on a 39-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.

"Obviously I've got to make the field goals. That's No. 1," Crosby said after the game. "Ultimately, I had the opportunity there at the end and had to seal it off and I'm happy about that. (I) definitely have to fix the line and make sure I'm hitting good balls. It's frustrating. I really have to dial it in. It's small things I've been doing for a long time, so it's little things that I really need to look into and make sure I fix."

Slocum wants Crosby to simplify things and stop overthinking.

"You take everything into consideration," Slocum said. "We have the confidence that he can make kicks. He hasn't lately as he should, and he needs to for us to move forward and be as good as we can be as a football team."