The 106-year-old Marvin Cos. announced key leadership changes Tuesday that place control of the manufacturer’s two biggest divisions in new hands.

Darrin Peterson, a 30-year veteran and operations vice president, will be president of the Marvin Windows and Doors unit as of the first of the year. Fourth-generation family member Dan Marvin, head of business development, will become president of the Infinity Windows and Doors division.

The changes, effective Jan. 1, spread out the leadership duties. Currently, the titles are all held by the Warroad company’s CEO, Paul Marvin, who has led the divisions for three years. He was named CEO in August 2017, succeeding his uncle, John W. “Jake” Marvin.

The dual roles of president and CEO “have given me a great working view of the organization,” Paul Marvin said in a statement.

“With the strong growth we are currently experiencing, as well as the aggressive annual growth plans of the enterprise, it became clear that now is the time to adapt our current leadership structure,” he said. “With Darrin and Dan leading these business units, we are truly putting our strongest foot forward to best serve the growing market and our expanding customer base.”

Last year, he said he hoped to see annual sales grow by an average 10 percent. The new leaders will now be tasked with helping make that happen.

Paul Marvin spoke of Peterson’s “special ability to connect with and lead people,” and of how Dan Marvin, his brother, has “built and led” for years.

Marvin Cos. has nearly 6,000 employees across 12 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Annual revenue is estimated to be between $600 million and $1 billion.