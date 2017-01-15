MLK events today

Eagan: “Selma, The Bridge to the Ballot,” program sponsored by the DFL Party. 6:30 p.m. Monday, O’Leary Manor, 1200 Town Centre Dr. Event is free, but RSVP to chair@dfl51.org.

Minneapolis: Myrlie Evers-Williams, civil rights activist and widow of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, will speak at the 27th annual MLK Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event at 7 a.m. Monday is organized in partnership with the General Mills Foundation and the United Negro College Fund. Tickets for the breakfast are available at MLKBreakfast.org. The event will be broadcast live on Twin Cities Public Television.

Minneapolis: Community meal and celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Av. S. Bring canned goods to donate to the Aliveness Project and Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative. RSVP at facebook.com/events/1280217015350831.

Minneapolis: Service of Celebration and Challenge at Calvary Church, Blaisdell Avenue S. and W. 26th Street. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. Featuring music and guest speaker Mark Gordon, president and dean of St. Paul’s Mitchell-Hamline Law School. Refreshments afterward.

St. Paul: The Governor’s Council will hold a Day of Service and Celebration with the theme: “The time is always right to do what is right.” Events include a 9 a.m. youth rally at the Capitol; a 9:30 a.m. march beginning at the Capitol’s front steps and ending at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts; and a program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ordway. Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Caroline Wanga, chief diversity officer at Target Corp., will speak.

Plymouth: Messiah Church, at County Roads 101 and 6 in Ply­mouth, will lead an MLK Day of Service activity — a health kit-packing party at Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Av., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All materials will be provided. It’s part of the national United We Serve.