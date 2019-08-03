Tough outlook: NetApp shares fell 20.2% to $46.04 Friday after the data storage equipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and 2020, blaming a weakening macro environment.

Trucks stay hot: GM rose 2.5% to $41.35 Thursday after saying higher prices for pickup trucks and SUVs pushed profits far above what analysts were expecting. The higher prices helped overcome slowing sales. Shares closed Friday at $39.78.

Flattened: IHOP and Applebee's owner Dine Brands Global fell 6.7% to $80.71 Wednesday after slashing its financial forecast for the year. The company cut forecasts for sales at existing Applebee's and IHOP locations along with overall profit following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. Shares closed the week at $82.53.

The goods: Procter & Gamble rose 4.4% to $121.11 Tuesday after the consumer goods company solidly beat profit and revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter. The maker of Charmin toilet paper and Tide laundry detergent reported growth in almost every category. Shares closed the week at $116.44.

What's in your data? Capital One Financial fell 7.4% to $89.78 Tuesday after the bank said a hacker gained access to the personal information of more than 100 million people. Shares closed Friday at $89.85.

Weak armor: Under Armour plunged 13.1% to $21.20 Tuesday after the sports apparel company's revenue fell short. It also expects a slight sales decline in North America this year and its overall 2019 profit outlook is weaker than what was forecast. Shares closed Friday at $19.19.

news services