Beyond Meat, maker of a plant-based burger that "bleeds" like real meat, will debut today on the Nasdaq stock exchange in a widely-watched stock offering that will reverberate through Minnesota's food industry.

The El Segundo, Calif.-based maker of plant-based burgers and sausages is the first pure-play maker of vegan "meat" to go public, according to Renaissance Capital, which researches and tracks IPOs. One of its key suppliers, Puris, is based in Minneapolis and General Mills was an early investor in the firm.

Beyond Meat priced its shares at $25 each for the offering, giving the company a value of $1.5 billion. It plans to sell 9.6 million shares, raising $240 million, in the offering.

The company signed a three-year agreement in December with Puris, which specializes in non-GMO, organic pea protein ahead of its initial public offering, according to SEC filings.

"We have a bit of a waiting list for our product and, in December, we had to make a really big decision to give a lion's share to one big customer," said Jon Getzinger, chief marketing officer at Puris. The moment they signed that agreement, "they became a cornerstone customer."

Plant-based foods are experiencing rapid growth compared with their conventional counterparts. In 2018, plant-based meat alternatives grew 24 percent while traditional meats grew just 2 percent, according to Nielsen research commissioned by the Plant Based Foods Assocation.

Much of this growth is due to advances in food science that is improving the taste and texture of dairy and meat alternatives. Food manufacturers are constantly looking for the next big trend in plant-based ingredients and pea protein is having a moment. Puris is the largest North American producer of pea protein and other plant-based foods, all of which come from organic and non-GMO crops.

Getzinger said there's more demand for Puris' product than there is supply, even with its expanding capacity.

Last year, Minnetonka-based Cargill took a minority stake in Puris. The cash investment from the world's largest agriculture trader is financing the construction of Puris' second processing facility in Minnesota. Currently, Puris processes all of its pea protein at its Turtle Lake, Wis. facility. Getzinger expects that plant should be up and running in less than two years.

"We wanted to be able to grow with our customers. Cargill provides that cash at hand to invest in a plant. That's where the value for Beyond Meat is," Getzinger said. "Cargill also has an awful lot of technical resources. We've done amazing things with just a few people, but Cargill has more people in any one (ingredient) application than we have in the whole company."

Just down the road in Golden Valley, General Mills' venture arm, 301 Inc., sees Beyond Meat's IPO is validation of its talent-spotting abilities. Beyond Meat was its first outside investment, prompting the cereal maker to create 301 Inc., which has since invested in nearly a dozen companies. Thursday's public offering officially ends the Golden Valley-based company's investment in Beyond Meat.

"We continue to be excited by the company's vision and products, and we see their IPO as validation that there are several available and successful exit options for our partners," said John Haugen, managing director of 301. "For the past six years we have worked with Beyond Meat's great management team on elements of the business including supply chain and product development. They remain a good partner."

Also, General Mills' former chief scientific officer Bernhard van Lengerich is on Beyond Meat's board of directors. He declined to comment for the article, citing Beyond Meat's "quiet period" ahead of the IPO, but an SEC filing shows the young company hired van Lengerich in an advisory role in 2016.

Beyond Meat, which has attracted celebrity investors like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, sells to 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants and schools in the U.S., Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom and Israel. Its vegetarian patties are also available in some popular burger joints like Carl's Jr.

Still, Beyond Meat has never made an annual profit. It's also facing serious competition from other "new meat" companies like Impossible Foods and traditional players like Tyson Foods Inc. Tyson recently sold a stake in Beyond Meat because it plans to develop its own alternative meat.

Earlier this week, Burger King announced that it would start testing the Impossible Whopper, made with a plant-based burger from Impossible Foods, in additional markets after its monthlong test in St. Louis proved successful.

Beyond Meat products, made from pea protein, canola oil, potato starch and other plant-based ingredients, have been sold in the meat section of groceries since 2016. Its burgers "bleed" with beet juice; its sausages are colored with fruit juice.

That has broadened their appeal beyond vegetarians. Beyond Meat says a 26-week study last spring showed that 93% of Kroger customers who bought its burgers also bought animal meat during the same period.

Health comparisons are mixed. A four-ounce 92% lean burger from Laura's Lean Beef has higher fat and cholesterol than a Beyond Meat burger, but Beyond Meat's burger has higher sodium and carbohydrates and slightly less protein. The lean beef burger is 160 calories; a Beyond Meat burger is 270 calories.

Beyond Meat also costs more. For $5.99, consumers can get two four-ounce patties of Beyond Burger or four four-ounce patties of Laura's Lean Beef.

But Beyond Meat touts environmental benefits as well. The company says a plant-based burger takes 99% less water and 93% less land to produce than a beef burger, and generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, a former clean energy executive. Brown's family part-owned a Maryland dairy farm, so as a child, Brown spent weekends and summers on the farm. As he grew older, he began to question whether people really needed animals to produce meat.

Brown teamed up with two professors from the University of Missouri, Fu-hung Hsieh and Harold Huff, who had been developing soy-based chicken since the 1980s. By 2013, Beyond Meat was selling plant-based chicken strips nationwide at Whole Foods. (The company discontinued chicken earlier this year but says it's working on a better recipe.)

Beyond Meat lost $30 million last year, and it must continue to spend heavily on research and development. The company employs 63 scientists, engineers, researchers, technicians and chefs at its 30,000-square-foot California lab. It also has manufacturing facilities in Columbia, Missouri.

Renaissance Capital, which has researched the company, says investors will likely tolerate those losses because the company is growing so quickly. Beyond Meat had sales of $88 million last year, up from $33 million in 2017.

In documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Beyond Meat says it will invest $40 million to $50 million in current and new manufacturing facilities and spend $50 million to $60 million on product development and sales. The rest will be used to pay down debt and fund operations.