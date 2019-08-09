Meritage

Oyster fans, reserve the date of Oct. 13. That’s when owners Russell and Desta Klein throw one of the great street parties of the year, dedicating the celebration to all things bivalve. Tickets ($25 to $125) go on sale to the general public on Sept. 3.

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stp.com

Nightingale

Set aside the night of Sept. 9 for chef Carrie McCabe-Johnston’s seventh annual Tomato Dinner, which promises six tomato-focused courses (including fried green tomato with ’nduja, mozzarella and green tomato agrodolce; tomato spaghetti Amatriciana with guanciale; and cherry tomato clafoutis with tomato caramel) using produce from Twin Organics Farm in Northfield and wine pairings selected by Mitch Zavada of the Wine Co. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $95 and includes a T-shirt. Reservations at eventbrite.com.

2551 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-7060, nightingalempls.com

Wise Acre Eatery

The restaurant — the work of the neighboring Tangletown Gardens — takes its farm-to-table premise literally. More than 80% of the restaurant’s food is supplied by its 140-acre farm, located about 45 minutes west of the Twin Cities in Plato, Minn. That acreage is the site for the annual Supper on the Farm, which includes a farm tour, happy hour in the orchard and a multicourse outdoor feast by chefs Butch O’Brien and Lashaun Graves. The party is set for Aug. 17 starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $159; reservations at tangletowngardens.com.

Tangletown Gardens Farm and Greenhouses, Plato, Minn., 612-822-4769