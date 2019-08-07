Star Tribune photo by Glen Stubbe

When Mark Rosen left WCCO-TV earlier this year, he vowed to keep busy. He's backing up that promise with three new shows for the Minnesota Vikings.

The long-time Twin Cities broadcaster confirmed Wednesday that he'll be hosting "Under Center with Kirk Cousins," a weekly, pre-taped series that will air Tuesdays on KFAN-FM starting Sept. 3 with an episode featuring the quarterback and his father.

He'll also look back at Vikings legends in another weekly show, "Skol Stories," that will premiere Thursdays on KFAN, starting Sept. 5. Both programs are being produced by the Vikings and will be available on several of the team's media platforms.

In addition, Rosen will preside over a halftime update during Minnesota home games, available exclusively to fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Mark has a passion for storytelling that aligns with our goal of producing valuable content and experiences for Vikings fans," said team vice president of content and publications Bryan Harper. "His impressive career, along with his credibility in the market and extensive knowledge of the team, made this a natural partnership."

Despite working for the Vikings, Rosen said he's committed to remaining objective.

"No one is going to tell me what to ask," he said. "No one is going to prevent me from saying anything. People know me better than that."

Rosen stepped away from his TV duties, in large part so he could spend more time with his wife, Denise, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year. Rosen said his new schedule, which also includes other contributions to KFAN, allows him to be home with her almost every night.

"I'm good to go," he said.