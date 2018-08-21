Long time Twin Cities sports anchor Mark Rosen gave a brief televised update on his wife’s battle with cancer and said his return to work remains on hold.

Rosen revealed wife Denise’s brain cancer late last month and the surgery she had to remove a tumor.

Monday evening on WCCO, he thanked everyone who sent along well wishes and gave a glimpse into the seriousness of his wife’s health challenge:

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out during this difficult time with my wife’s health. Honestly, all the kind messages have been overwhelming.

“Cancer has an insidious way of turning families inside out in the blink of an eye, but families have a way of fighting back even harder. So we fight on against this aggressive form of brain tumor, backed by an incredibly dedicated medical team and waves of positivity.

“I’m going to be away from the news desk a little while longer, in the meantime, we will bottle all the love and support sent our way.”

Denise Rosen, 67, and Mark met while she was an artist at WCCO, and they have been married for more than 40 years.

Along with his full-time duties at WCCO, Rosen makes regular appearances on KFAN Radio, 100.3 FM. He has also put aside those duties.