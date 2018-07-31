WCCO television sports anchor Mark Rosen announced Tuesday that his wife is being treated for a brain tumor.

“Sometimes you just have to vent,” Rosen posted shortly before 3 a.m. on Twitter, where has nearly 110,000 followers.

He said his wife, Denise, had surgery Tuesday “to remove a brain tumor. It was discovered in a blink of an eye.”

Rosen closed with the quote, “ ‘When you see how fragile life can be all else fades into the background.’ ” Support the Brain Injury Alliance of Minnesota.

Denise Rosen, 67, and Mark met while she was an artist at WCCO, and they have been married for more than 40 years.

Along with his full-time duties at WCCO-TV, Channel 4, Rosen makes regular appearances on KFAN Radio, 100.3 FM.

The television station has yet to say whether Rosen will miss any broadcasts.

KFAN program director Chad Abbott said he doesn’t expect Rosen to be on the air “at any point this week. I told him just to take as much time as you need. I know he doesn’t want it to be too long.”