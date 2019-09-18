Mark Craig's Week 3 NFL power rankings
1. Patriots (2-0)
Rematch with Dolphins on Dec. 29. Take Miami and the 75 points.
2. Rams (2-0)
Refs, er, Rams win again.
3. Chiefs (2-0)
Patrick Mahomes had 278 yards and four TDs … in ONE quarter.
4. Cowboys (2-0)
Dak has 11 incompletions and an 11-yard average per attempt.
5. Packers (2-0)
Offense joins the party, slapping the Vikings with 21 first-half points in 16 minutes.
6. Ravens (2-0)
Lamar Jackson just posted a 104.8 passer rating while running for 120 yards and a 7.5-yard average.
7. 49ers (2-0)
Is the jury out on 49ers or are we overlooking them?
8. Seahawks (2-0)
Two wins by three points.
9. Bills (2-0)
Preseason sleeper team off to a good start.
10. Vikings (1-1)
Kirk Cousins keeps saying he needs to be better. And there is no one is arguing with him.
11. Lions (1-0-1)
It wasn’t perfect but beating Chargers after Arizona meltdown was impressive.
12. Saints (1-1)
It’s Teddy Time with Brees out a minimum of six weeks.
13. Chargers (1-1)
One ugly pick by Rivers down the stretch.
14. Colts (1-1)
They’re better than people think …
15. Titans (1-1)
… just ask Tennessee.
16. Browns (1-1)
The NFL might get a restraining order prohibiting Myles Garrett from getting within 10 feet of a quarterback.
17. Texans (1-1)
Stuffed Jags’ two-point conversion attempt in closing seconds.
18. Bears (1-1)
The double-doink demons have been exorcised!
19. Falcons (1-1)
Weird watching the Falcons having good fourth-quarter fortune.
20. Eagles (1-1)
Will Carson Wentz ever stay healthy?
21. Buccaneers (1-1)
Thursday night division road wins ain’t easy.
22. Raiders (1-1)
Gave up 28 points … in one quarter.
23. Cardinals (0-1-1)
Murray won’t win much this year, but he’ll be entertaining.
24. Broncos (0-2)
Bradley Chubb robbed of a sack, Broncos robbed of being 1-1.
25. Jaguars (0-2)
Jalen Ramsey is upset and causing a stink. Shocker.
26. Panthers (0-2)
Cam’s arm looks shot.
27. Bengals (0-2)
Blown out at home after strong effort in Seattle.
28. Redskins (0-2)
Peterson stuck in first gear. Is there another gear left?
29. Steelers (0-2)
With Roethlisberger out, Tomlin heading for first losing season.
30. Giants (0-2)
Shurmur won’t commit to Eli. Will Giants commit to Shurmur?
31. Jets (0-2)
It’s hard to win a battle for the basement in New York.
32. Dolphins (0-2)
Fearing he might make a winning play, Miami trades Minkah Fitzpatrick.