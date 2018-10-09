MARK CRAIG'S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Browns, 27 to 16

Biggest fall: Titans, 6 to 19

1. Rams, 5-0 (Last week: 1)

Gutsy call by Sean McVay screams faith in his offense.

2. Chiefs, 5-0 (2)

Defense steps up with five takeaways, five sacks.

3. Patriots, 3-2 (3)

Bill, Brady & the Patriots are back. Again. And again ...

4. Bears, 3-1 (4)

Rested and looking down from atop the NFC North.

5. Saints, 4-1 (13)

Drew Brees is completing 77.9 percent of his passes.

6. Panthers, 3-1 (5)

Graham Gano's big leg overshadows defensive collapse.

7. Bengals, 4-1 (8)

Scored 27 unanswered points in final 20 minutes.

8. Jaguars, 3-2 (7)

Upon further review … Jags select Patrick Mahomes.

9. Chargers, 3-2 (16)

Melvin Gordon provides well-balanced attack.

10. Vikings, 2-2-1 (21)

Dan Bailey should start a Linval Joseph Fan Club.

11. Dolphins, 3-2 (12)

Beaten by two fourth-quarter defensive scores.

12. Lions, 2-3 (23)

Matt Patricia should start a Mason Crosby Fan Club.

13. Eagles, 2-3 (11)

Last year's Super Bowl champs look full.

14. Redskins, 2-2 (9)

Brees and the Saints weren't going to be denied Monday.

15. Packers, 2-2-1 (15)

Mommas, don't let your babies grow up to be kickers.

16. Browns, 2-2-1 (27)

Last year's 0-16 chumps look hungry.

17. Buccaneers, 2-2 (17)

Ready, set … let the quarterback controversy begin.

18. Bills, 2-3 (20)

Buffalo knocks off another 2017 playoff team.

19. Titans, 3-2 (6)

Not the only team to beat Philly and lose to Buffalo.

20. Ravens, 3-2 (10)

Beaten by the ugliest game-winning field goal ever.

21. Seahawks, 2-3 (19)

RIP "Legion of Boom."

22. Steelers, 2-2-1 (22)

They're bad. Then good. Then bad. Then good. Then …

23. Jets, 2-3 (30)

Why fly when you can run for 323 yards on 38 carries?

24. Broncos, 2-3 (14)

Denver needs a "No Run Zone" after Jets beatdown.

25. Texans, 2-3 (28)

Thank you, DeAndre Hopkins for the best YAC run of '18.

26. Cowboys, 2-3 (18)

Jason Garrett under fire. So what else is new?

27. Falcons, 1-4 (24)

So much for playing the Super Bowl at home this year.

28. Cardinals, 1-4 (32)

Josh Rosen provides spark as 'D' gets five takeaways.

29. Colts, 1-4 (29)

If Andrew Luck gets some help, turnaround is possible.

30. Giants, 1-4 (31)

More Giants drama coming to prime time on Thursday.

31. 49ers, 1-4 (25)

A promising year destroyed by injuries.

32. Raiders, 1-4 (26)

Oakland-Las Vegas Raiders play home game in London.