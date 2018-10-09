MARK CRAIG'S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Browns, 27 to 16
Biggest fall: Titans, 6 to 19
1. Rams, 5-0 (Last week: 1)
Gutsy call by Sean McVay screams faith in his offense.
2. Chiefs, 5-0 (2)
Defense steps up with five takeaways, five sacks.
3. Patriots, 3-2 (3)
Bill, Brady & the Patriots are back. Again. And again ...
4. Bears, 3-1 (4)
Rested and looking down from atop the NFC North.
5. Saints, 4-1 (13)
Drew Brees is completing 77.9 percent of his passes.
6. Panthers, 3-1 (5)
Graham Gano's big leg overshadows defensive collapse.
7. Bengals, 4-1 (8)
Scored 27 unanswered points in final 20 minutes.
8. Jaguars, 3-2 (7)
Upon further review … Jags select Patrick Mahomes.
9. Chargers, 3-2 (16)
Melvin Gordon provides well-balanced attack.
10. Vikings, 2-2-1 (21)
Dan Bailey should start a Linval Joseph Fan Club.
11. Dolphins, 3-2 (12)
Beaten by two fourth-quarter defensive scores.
12. Lions, 2-3 (23)
Matt Patricia should start a Mason Crosby Fan Club.
13. Eagles, 2-3 (11)
Last year's Super Bowl champs look full.
14. Redskins, 2-2 (9)
Brees and the Saints weren't going to be denied Monday.
15. Packers, 2-2-1 (15)
Mommas, don't let your babies grow up to be kickers.
16. Browns, 2-2-1 (27)
Last year's 0-16 chumps look hungry.
17. Buccaneers, 2-2 (17)
Ready, set … let the quarterback controversy begin.
18. Bills, 2-3 (20)
Buffalo knocks off another 2017 playoff team.
19. Titans, 3-2 (6)
Not the only team to beat Philly and lose to Buffalo.
20. Ravens, 3-2 (10)
Beaten by the ugliest game-winning field goal ever.
21. Seahawks, 2-3 (19)
RIP "Legion of Boom."
22. Steelers, 2-2-1 (22)
They're bad. Then good. Then bad. Then good. Then …
23. Jets, 2-3 (30)
Why fly when you can run for 323 yards on 38 carries?
24. Broncos, 2-3 (14)
Denver needs a "No Run Zone" after Jets beatdown.
25. Texans, 2-3 (28)
Thank you, DeAndre Hopkins for the best YAC run of '18.
26. Cowboys, 2-3 (18)
Jason Garrett under fire. So what else is new?
27. Falcons, 1-4 (24)
So much for playing the Super Bowl at home this year.
28. Cardinals, 1-4 (32)
Josh Rosen provides spark as 'D' gets five takeaways.
29. Colts, 1-4 (29)
If Andrew Luck gets some help, turnaround is possible.
30. Giants, 1-4 (31)
More Giants drama coming to prime time on Thursday.
31. 49ers, 1-4 (25)
A promising year destroyed by injuries.
32. Raiders, 1-4 (26)
Oakland-Las Vegas Raiders play home game in London.
