Mark Craig’s NFL playoff predictions

NFC

Wild card

No. 6 Vikings 27, No. 3 Saints 24 (OT)

No. 4 Eagles 23, No. 5 Seahawks 20

Divisional

No. 6 Vikings 34, No. 1 49ers 28

No. 2 Packers 34, No. 4 Eagles 17

Conference

No. 2 Packers 31, No. 6 Vikings 24

AFC

Wild card

No. 3 Patriots 28, No. 6 Titans 10

No. 5 Bills 19, No. 4 Texans 7

Divisional

No. 3 Patriots 31, No. 2 Chiefs 24

No. 1 Ravens 21, No. 5 Bills 13

Conference

No. 1 Ravens 21, No. 3 Patriots 14

Super Bowl LIV

Ravens 34, Packers 31