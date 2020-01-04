Mark Craig’s NFL playoff predictions
NFC
Wild card
No. 6 Vikings 27, No. 3 Saints 24 (OT)
No. 4 Eagles 23, No. 5 Seahawks 20
Divisional
No. 6 Vikings 34, No. 1 49ers 28
No. 2 Packers 34, No. 4 Eagles 17
Conference
No. 2 Packers 31, No. 6 Vikings 24
AFC
Wild card
No. 3 Patriots 28, No. 6 Titans 10
No. 5 Bills 19, No. 4 Texans 7
Divisional
No. 3 Patriots 31, No. 2 Chiefs 24
No. 1 Ravens 21, No. 5 Bills 13
Conference
No. 1 Ravens 21, No. 3 Patriots 14
Super Bowl LIV
Ravens 34, Packers 31
