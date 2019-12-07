BY THE NUMBERS Rookie quarterbacks to win a game (6 ... and counting?)

Seven rookie quarterbacks won at least one game in 1987. Of course, that was the year the league staged three replacement games during its second work stoppage in five years.

So one of the three “rookies” to win a game that year was Washington’s Ed Rubbert, who went 3-0 during the “scab” games and never played another down in the league.

Last Sunday, Pittsburgh rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges beat the Browns to become the first undrafted rookie to win his first two starts since Rubbert did it.

Hodges also is one of six rookie quarterbacks to win a game this year. The others are sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew (four), No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray (three), first-rounders Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins (two apiece) and second-rounder Drew Lock (one).

Detroit’s undrafted third-stringer-turned-starter David Blough could become the record-tying seventh rookie to win. He is 0-1 and will start his second game on Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Did you know? Stats of the Week

Manning’s TD record set to fall: Brady, Brees within seven

When Fran Tarkenton retired in 1978, his 342 touchdown passes stood as an NFL record until Dan Marino broke it in 1995. Marino’s mark of 420 stood from his retirement in 1999 until Brett Favre broke it at the Metrodome in 2007. Favre held the mark of 508 from 2010 until Peyton Manning broke it in 2014. And now Manning’s record of 539 is about to fall. But to whom? Tom Brady has 535, but Drew Brees has 532. Brady should get there first, but will the two 40-somethings then play hot potato with the record? And for how long before one or both of them retires?

Tannehill to the top: Overtakes Cousins in passer rating

Look who stands atop the NFL in passer rating. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, 5-1 since he replaced Marcus Mariota, has a 113.9 rating, which puts him ahead of Kirk Cousins’ 111.9 mark. Facing the Raiders on Sunday, Tannehill has a chance to join Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks to post completion percentages of .750 or better with passer ratings of 130 or higher in three straight games. Rodgers did it in 2011. The record includes only players with at least 10 pass attempts in a game.

MARK CRAIG