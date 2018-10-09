Star Tribune Outdoors profiled several runners in advance of Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon, highlighting some differences in approach based on age. All four of the Minnesotans got across the finish line at the state Capitol. Here is how they fared, and what three of them thought about their 26.2-mile march from Minneapolis to St. Paul:

Micah Hovland, age 19, Maple Grove (above left)

Hovland was happy with his time of time of 3:30:16, built on training of a long run and a few shorties each week. “It was the hardest finish I’ve ever experienced,” Hovland wrote in a text. “The last three miles felt like I was towing a ton of bricks along. But I still finished free of injury and certainly plan on running many more marathons.”

Erika Lory, 30, St. Paul (second from left)

In an e-mail, Lory said she knows her limits, and one marathon (4:48:16) is enough. “I probably have a much different outlook on finishing than the others. I am very proud of myself for finishing, but I will not be doing another marathon. After about 15 miles I was miserable. I could not have crossed that finish line without the help of my friends and family. I will do 100 half marathons before I even consider doing another marathon! My body is not meant for that kind of distance!”

Patricia Goodwin, 72, St. Louis Park

Goodwin had the race she planned, and qualified for the Boston Marathon in 2020. “The weather conditions couldn’t have been more perfect and the event was super organized. I had a great race, the crowds along the course were very supportive, and I hit my target goal of 4:45 (4:45:37) to finish my 44th marathon. I also won my 70-74 age category and qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon (registration has already been completed for the 2019 Boston). I’m still planning which marathon to do in 2019, but most likely it will be Chicago next October.”

Marty Huberty, 53, of Richfield finished in 4:44:47. He has now completed 93 marathons. He couldn't be reached for comment.