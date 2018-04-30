The St. Paul Park oil refinery is changing hands for the fourth time in eight years, this time landing under the wing of Marathon Petroleum, whose corporate predecessor used to own the facility.

The refinery is part of Ohio-based Marathon's $23 billion deal to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor, formerly known as Tesoro. The deal announced Monday also includes the SuperAmerica fuel and convenience store brand whose stations have long been supplied by the St. Paul Park refinery.

One of two refineries in Minnesota, the St. Paul Park facility is the oldest, built in 1939 and refurbished since. Marathon Petroleum's corporate predecessor, Marathon Oil, co-owned or owned the refinery and SuperAmerica from 1997 to 2010. Tesoro bought the refinery in 2016 as part of its $4.1 billion acquisition of El Paso-based Western Refining.

Marathon's purchase of Andeavor will create the largest independent U.S. refiner, with a wide geographic range. Marathon's refineries are in Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Louisiana. Aside from the St. Paul Park refinery, Andeavor has six refineries in western states, one in Alaska and two in North Dakota.

The deal also include Andeavor's ownership in a crude oil pipeline that runs from Clearbrook, Minn., to the Twin Cities.

The cash-and-stock deal values Andeavor at about $152 per share, around 25 percent higher than Andeavor's closing price Friday.