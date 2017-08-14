A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after terrorizing his parents in Woodbury with a bag full of weapons.

David Edward Williams, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the Jan. 21 incident at his parents’ house, where he repeatedly beat his mother on the head with a hammer.

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said. Assistant County Attorney Kevin Mueller prosecuted this case.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, William tied up his mother and told her he was going to kill her. He then used her cellphone to lure his father to the house.

He pointed a shotgun at his father, threatened to kill both parents, and then placed his father in a chair next to his mother. He continued to brandish a shotgun and a hatchet while his parents sat immobilized, the complaint said.

Said Orput:

“There could be only one reasonable outcome to this case, and that is an attempted first-degree murder conviction. We intend to ask the court to sentence to the statutory maximum given the heinous nature of this offense.”