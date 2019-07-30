A Maple Grove woman was legally drunk while driving a speedboat that turned sharply and sent two teens being pulled on tubes into a dock, severely injuring both of them, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Jordan Seitz, 34, has been charged with four felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the boating incident on Eagle Lake in Maple Grove. She remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday, where they say Seitz was hosting party for 10 of her daughter’s friends.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court:

Seitz was driving the boat too close to shore and veered back toward the lake, careening two rafts she was pulling into a fixed dock. The quick maneuver sent a boy and girl riding the tubes flying into the structure. Both teens, who have yet to be identified, remain hospitalized.

The boy lost consciousness after suffering a traumatic brain injury, spinal fracture and other complications. The girl sustained a severe closed head injury. Their current prognosis is unknown.

Deputies found Seitz on the boat, which she owns, smelling strongly of alcohol, with bloodshot and watery eyes. She denied consuming any alcohol, saying that she “does not drink,” court records show. But a field breathalyzer test recorded a .108 blood alcohol content — over the legal limit of 0.08.

Seitz was arrested at the scene and taken to North Memorial Health Hospital for a blood sample. Those test results are pending.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and water patrol is investigating the incident.