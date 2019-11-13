MANAGER OF THE YEAR VOTING

American League

1. Rocco Baldelli, Twins, 106 points

(13 first-place votes, 13 second-place votes, 2 third-place votes)

2. Aaron Boone, New York, 96 points (13-9-4)

3. Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay, 33 points (3-3-9)

4. Bob Melvin, Oakland, 19 points (0-3-10)

5. AJ Hinch, Houston, 12 points (1-1-4)

6. Terry Francona, Cleveland, 4 points (0-1-1)

National League

1. Mike Shildt, St. Louis, 95 points

(10 first-place votes, 14 second-place votes, 3 third-place votes)

2. Craig Counsell, Milw., 88 points (13-6-5)

3. Brian Snitker, Atlanta, 45 points (3-6-12)

4. Dave Roberts, Los Angeles, 25 points (4-1-2)

5. Dave Martinez, Wash., 15 points (0-3-6)

6. Torey Lovullo, Arizona, 2 points (0-0-2)