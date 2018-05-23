A man critically injured in a May 15 head-on crash with a State Patrol squad car in Lakeville died Tuesday, his family said on his CaringBridge site Wednesday.

Wesley Paul Briggs, 29, of Lakeville, died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. He suffered numerous broken bones and brain trauma in the crash.

Briggs was driving north on Interstate 35 about 4:30 p.m. May 15 when his car veered to the right, went through a chain-link freeway fence and collided with a trooper’s vehicle on Kendrick Avenue near 205th Street.

The trooper, Sgt. Mike Krukowski, 35, of Oakdale, is recovering from his injuries. The patrol has not released any more details of the accident.