A man was stabbed to death early Sunday at a downtown St. Cloud nightclub, and authorities say the suspected killer is at large.

The attack occurred about 1:25 a.m. at the Red Carpet Nightclub at 11 S. 5th Av., police said.

Officers found a 29-year-old man inside and began lifesaving measures on him, according to police.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital and died there. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

“There are no suspects in custody at the this time,” a statement from police read. Authorities haven’t disclosed any details about what might have led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact police at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.