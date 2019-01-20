Gunfire in a Minneapolis alley late at night left a man dead and police on the hunt for the shooter, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:05 p.m. in an alley between the 3600 blocks of Penn and Queen avenues N., according to police.

Officers responded to the reports of many shots fired, saw a man with gunshot wounds and started providing medical attention.

Paramedics soon arrived and continued working on the man, who was taken to nearby North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a short time later. The man's identity has yet to be released.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects running from the scene and several vehicles also leaving immediately after the shots were fired, according to emergency dispatch audio.

One officer said a gun was found on the victim, the dispatch audio revealed.

While police spoke with people in the area who might have seen or heard something about the gunfire, while investigators collected physical evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.