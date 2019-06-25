A man who was shot outside a St. Paul gas station last week has died, authorities said Monday.
Dajuon Johnson, 22, of St. Paul, died shortly before noon Saturday while at Regions Hospital, police said.
The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the BP station at the corner of University and Hamline avenues, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and police have yet to say what might have prompted the gunfire.
Johnson was shot in the head, according to emergency dispatch audio.
Johnson is the city's 11th homicide victim this year.
Paul Walsh
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
'There is no safe space,' Latinos say, as threats of ICE raids linger
Business is down in a thriving immigrant hub in Minneapolis and residents are on high alert as President Trump steps up his threat of deportations.
Minneapolis
Tenants who fought Minneapolis landlord for years get a windfall
They endured years of infestation and disrepair before the settlements
West Metro
Minnesota foundations speak out about effect of tax law changes
With individual giving down, nonprofits struggle with how to move forward.
Local
Lawmaker calls on state legislative auditor to investigate handling of PolyMet permit
He says review expected to start immediately.
Minneapolis
Southwest High in Minneapolis gets new leader with big goals
Valerie Littles-Butler will take the helm on July 1.