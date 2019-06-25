A man who was shot outside a St. Paul gas station last week has died, authorities said Monday.

Dajuon Johnson, 22, of St. Paul, died shortly before noon Saturday while at Regions Hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the BP station at the corner of University and Hamline avenues, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to say what might have prompted the gunfire.

Johnson was shot in the head, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Johnson is the city's 11th homicide victim this year.

Paul Walsh