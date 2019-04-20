A man was run over and killed by a light-rail train as it was leaving the Stadium Village station in Minneapolis early Saturday, Metro Transit said.

About 1:20 a.m., a westbound train had begun leaving the station near the University of Minnesota when a man fell from the platform and into the path of the slow-moving train, Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said. He died at the scene.

Metro Transit police are looking at video and talking to witnesses to try to find out why the man fell, Padilla said. Train service in the area was halted for about an hour and 20 minutes.

