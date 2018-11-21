A lengthy prison sentence awaits a man who fatally shot another man in the forehead after an argument, stepped over the body and fled a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Darryll L. Wilkes, 27, pleaded guilty Friday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting of Gerald Buffett, 34, with no permanent address, in a unit in the 1400 block of Portland Avenue S.

Wilkes remains jailed ahead of sentencing Monday, where he is expected to receive 20 years. With credit for time served since his arrest, Wilkes will spend roughly the first 12¾ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for first-degree robbery, theft, domestic assault and other crimes.

Buffett was one of several people in the apartment when he was shot. Wilkes stepped over a wounded Buffett and fled the scene with his brother. Buffett died at Hennepin County Medical Center a few days later.

A witness to the shooting told police that he and other homeless people were staying in the apartment while the renter was incarcerated.

Kizito Majali said a few days after the killing that he and Buffett knew each other in Nigeria, and they moved to the United States as teens a few months apart in pursuit of a better life.