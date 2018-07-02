A Washington County jail inmate leapt to his death two days after being charged with driving a vehicle into his Forest Lake home, soaking himself with gasoline and holding off police in his garage, his wife and a family attorney said Monday.

Richard Bild, 45, leapt from the second level inside the Stillwater jail early Friday afternoon, said Bild’s wife, Jennifer, and attorney Terry Duggins. They said he died later that afternoon at Regions Hospital.

Assistant Jail Administrator John Warneke confirmed that Bild killed himself but declined to offer details.

Duggins said that Bild “should have been in a lockdown” setting, rather than allowed to move about in the facility.

Since his arrest Tuesday, the attorney continued, “he made multiple threats to multiple parties that he was going to kill himself.”

Jennifer Bild said a jail staffer called to tell her that her husband had jumped.

“He was supposed to be on suicide watch,” she said.

Richard Bild had been fighting depression, Jennifer Bild said, adding that he had been fighting for custody of his children from a previous relationship and dealing with his terminally ill father’s battle with cancer.

She also said the two of them had been rebuilding their relationship and contemplating their future with the eight children they bring from previous relationships.

Last Tuesday, Richard Bild drove his vehicle through a fence and into the house in the 9700 block of 203d Street N. shortly before noon. He then doused himself with gasoline and set a fire in a garage, where he barricaded himself until his capture shortly after 1 p.m.

During the standoff, he threatened to shoot responding officers, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police said the mayhem stemmed from a dispute between Richard and Jennifer.

He was charged with the felonies of first-degree arson, first-degree property damage and making terroristic threats.

He was jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail that included conditions that he undergo psychological evaluation and treatment, and also put him under a domestic no-contact order.