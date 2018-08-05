A man was fatally shot early Sunday by police in the Summit-University neighborhood of St. Paul, police said.

A St. Paul police spokesman said officers shot a man armed with a handgun when they were sent to a multi-unit building in the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. after a 911 call. A man had called to report that someone had fired multiple shots inside a residence on the second floor. The 911 caller then hung up without providing additional information.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a man with a gun and at some point, the two officers fired shots, striking the man, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The police spokesmaan said the officers searched the area for anyone else who may have been injured as a result of the call for service and contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is conducting an investigation.

Both officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, which were activated, the spokesman said. All officers involved in the incident will be placed on standard administrative leave.

Body camera footage, along with all other evidence, is being turned over to the BCA, which will release any subsequent information about this incident.