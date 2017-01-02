An autopsy was scheduled for Monday on a Twin Cities man who was found shot to death behind a bar in Superior, Wis.

Another victim from the shooting incident Sunday morning was located inside the Third Base Bar and hospitalized in nearby Duluth, police said. That man was shot in the chest and last reported to be in critical condition has yet to be disclosed.

Police have announced no arrests in the case.

“This was not a random event,” Markon said in a statement. “The suspect and victims had a connection that is being investigated.”

The man who was killed was from Coon Rapids, police said. Identities of the victims have yet to be released.

Additional information will be released when it is prudent to do so.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact police at 911 or 1-715-395-7234.