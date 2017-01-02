Authorities on Monday identified the two brothers who were shot, one fatally, behind a bar in Superior, Wis.

Kyle Androsky, 21, and David Androsky, 27, were shot in the alley behind the Third Base Bar about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, said Police Capt. Thomas Champaigne.

Kyle Androsky was found dead in the alley. David Androsky, shot in the chest, was located by emergency responders inside the bar and taken to a hospital in nearby Duluth. Both are from the Superior area, Champaigne said.

Police have announced no arrests in the case.

“This was not a random event,” Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon said in a statement. “The suspect and victims had a connection that is being investigated.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact police at 911 or 1-715-395-7234.