A man was fatally shot and a suspect was later arrested early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis in what police say they believe stemmed from a robbery.

At around 3:17 a.m., officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to gunshots in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue North. They found an unresponsive man on the ground who had been shot. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Witnesses said that a male suspect had shot the victim when he was lying on the ground and then fled on foot, acccording to police.

After a search of the area and the help of a 911 call, a suspect was arrested.

The name of the victim, as well as the cause and nature of his death, will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to text their tip to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information.

