Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It happened early Thursday when a man was found dead on Lake Street on the city’s south side.

Police responding to a report of a man down about 1:35 a.m. found the victim on a sidewalk in the area of E. Lake Street and 12th Avenue S. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said spokesman John Elder.

“Evidence at the scene indicates the victim may have been shot,” Elder said.

The police department’s Crime Lab processed the scene, and investigators canvassed the area and interviewed people in an attempt to determine what happened and identify any suspects.

No one had been arrested.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.CrimeStoppersmn.org. Tips that leads to an arrest and a conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.