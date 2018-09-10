A Worthington man died Saturday morning in an apparent hunting accident in southwestern Minnesota, according to the Nobles County sheriff’s office.

The Nobles County sheriff’s office received a call Saturday morning at 6:42 a.m. about a hunting accident at the Eagle Lake wildlife management area in Graham Lakes Township, a Nobles County news release said.

Jeffrey Dean Nickel, 39, was found dead, the release said.

Several agencies responded to the call, including the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Graham Lakes Township is about 15 miles northeast of Worthington.