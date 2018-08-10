Police are seeking a suspect after a man was fatally shot Thursday evening in north Minneapolis.
Officers responded to a call at 8:11 p.m. from the 1000 block of Morgan Avenue N., where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Officers and emergency medics were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they believe that the suspect and victim knew each other.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area Thursday night. No one had been arrested.
The identity of the man and further information about his death will be released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County medical examiner.
