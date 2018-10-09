Authorities on Tuesday identified the man struck and killed by a Green Line train in St. Paul Monday as Bobby Ray Bowman.

Bowman, 60, of Columbia Heights, was crossing the tracks at University Avenue and Syndicate Street when he was struck about 4:30 p.m. by a westbound train. He was with another man who made it across the tracks unhurt, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Bowman was taken to Regions Hospital where he died. He was the sixth pedestrian to die along the Green Line since trains began running in June 2014.

Padilla said it was unclear why the men were on the tracks. Investigators will be talking with witnesses and reviewing video from the train’s cab in hopes of learning what led to the fatality.

It appeared that the train’s horn and lights were working at the time of the crash, which occurred about a block east of the Hamline Avenue station.

The incident caused significant delays on the line, and travelers had to use replacement buses for a portion of their commute. Train service resumed about 5:30 p.m., an hour after the crash.

Bowman’s death comes with a reminder to be careful around trains.

“As when you are crossing the street, be aware of your surroundings,” Padilla said. “If there are tracks, there is a train on the system somewhere. Look both ways and don’t try to beat the train. A life is worth more than the few seconds it takes for the train to pass.”

Bowman was the third person to die after being hit by a light-rail train this year.

In January, a woman was killed by a passing Green Line train while standing between the eastbound and westbound tracks near the intersection of University and Pascal avenues in St. Paul

In April, a bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a Blue Line train near the intersection 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis.