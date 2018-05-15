A 47-year-old motorist from Rockville, Minn., died Tuesday morning after he hit a tree and his vehicle flipped and landed upside down in the Sauk River, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was heading south on County Road 139 near Rockville around 5:25 a.m. when he went off the road as he approached the intersection of Sauk River Road. Evidence showed he apparently tried to apply the brakes, but he continued through the intersection and clipped a yellow sign warning of the T intersection. He then hit a tree before his Honda CR-V flipped onto its roof and landed in the river, said Sheriff Don Gudmundson.

Another motorist noticed the downed road sign and tire tracks leading to the river and called for help, he said.

Paramedics and crews from the Rockville Fire and Rescue extricated the victim from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, had borrowed the car the day before the crash. Authorities were talking with the car’s owner.