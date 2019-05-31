Minneapolis police said Friday a man who was shot on the city’s South Side overnight has died of his injuries, and an earlier homicide victim was identified as a 28-year-old northern Minnesota man.

In the most recent case, officers were responding to a report of gunfire in the 2900 block of Grand Av. S., near the Midtown Greenway, just before 11 p.m. Thursday when they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police and scanner reports.

According to emergency radio transmissions, the man had been shot twice in the chest.

Officers started CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the man to HCMC, where he died sometime Friday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police spent the next several hours canvassing the area around the greenway after a witness reported seeing two individuals running from the shooting scene, according to scanner traffic. A K-9 unit was later summoned to the scene.

The man’s name and age are expected to be released after an autopsy is complete.

News of his death followed an announcement earlier Friday identifying a man who was shot and killed on Lake Street earlier in the week.

Medical examiners say that Lawrence Hart Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds and deemed his death a homicide. A report said Hart, 28, was a resident of the town of Cass Lake, Minn., more than four hours north of the Twin Cities.

Police have disclosed few details about his killing.

The slayings were the city’s 9th and 10th of the year. No arrests have been announced in either case.

In a separate incident Thursday night, two men believed to be brothers were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of N. Fremont Avenue, police said. Both are expected to survive.