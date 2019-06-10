A man was killed and a second man was seriously injured in an early morning downtown Minneapolis shooting Monday that occurred in an alley just feet away from a police station.

Officers on patrol as area bars were closing heard gunshots and went to the alley between Hennepin Avenue and 1st Avenue N. behind the Gay 90s and around the corner from the Minneapolis Police Department 4th Street substation where they found the victims, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police also saw people running from the scene. A witness pointed out the shooter to officers, who ran after the suspect. Officers arrested a man in his 30s. The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder, Elder said.

Both victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where one died after his arrival. The second was in serious condition, Elder said.

It was the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

Police were continuing to investigate Monday morning and were processing evidence collected at the scene.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be made electronically at www.crimestoppersmnm.org