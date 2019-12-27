A man died Thursday night after he was shot in the head and torso in St. Paul.

He was shot in the 200 block of State Street about 5:30 p.m., said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. Officers found the man in the parking lot of J&P Trading, not far from the St. Paul Downtown Airport, and he was taken to Regions Hospital.

The homicide was St. Paul’s 30th of the year. That number does not include a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a report of an assault at Jackson Street and E. Sycamore Street. Police believe the two events could be connected.

Officers found an injured woman and a car that had crashed off the roadway into the fence line of the Oakland Cemetery, Ernster said. A preliminary investigation suggests the woman either fell or was pushed from the van that crashed nearby.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with a noncritical head injury.

The 37-year-old man who drove the van fled the scene on foot. Police found the man, and he was arrested.

Police are looking for witnesses or surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident.